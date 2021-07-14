Fed's Powell: Hot housing market not caused by reckless lending

Jul. 14, 2021 2:55 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor10 Comments

Modern Custom Suburban Home Exterior
jhorrocks/E+ via Getty Images

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the red-hot housing market is not being fueled by "reckless, irresponsible lending" as it was leading up to the financial crisis of 2007-2008.
  • Instead, Powell told a panel of lawmakers that increased demand and limited supply have driven prices higher.
  • He noted that material shortages, such as supplies like lumber, have curtailed home building, restricting the number of available homes on the market.
  • At the same time, Powell explained that demand has been fueled by low mortgage rates, a trend for people looking to move out of large cities and a preference among many buyers for larger homes.
  • Answering questions as part of an appearance before a congressional committee, Powell expressed concern that the increase in prices would price some buyers out of the market, especially those in the "entry-level" tier.
  • Powell said higher supply in the form of newly built homes would take pressure off the market and arrest the increases in prices.
  • Asked how changes in the housing market might be fueling a recent increase in homelessness, Powell argued that the issue pointed to the "unevenness" of the post-COVID recovery, the benefits of which have not been distributed equally throughout the economy.
  • Powell delivered his housing remarks during the Q&A portion of an appearance before the the House Financial Services Committee, part of his regular semiannual testimony to Congress.
  • During his prepared remarks, Powell said a decision to alter the Fed's accommodative monetary policy remains "a ways off." In the Q&A, the Fed chair also discussed the possibility of a U.S. digital currency.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.