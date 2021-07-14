Fed's Powell: Hot housing market not caused by reckless lending
Jul. 14, 2021 2:55 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the red-hot housing market is not being fueled by "reckless, irresponsible lending" as it was leading up to the financial crisis of 2007-2008.
- Instead, Powell told a panel of lawmakers that increased demand and limited supply have driven prices higher.
- He noted that material shortages, such as supplies like lumber, have curtailed home building, restricting the number of available homes on the market.
- At the same time, Powell explained that demand has been fueled by low mortgage rates, a trend for people looking to move out of large cities and a preference among many buyers for larger homes.
- Answering questions as part of an appearance before a congressional committee, Powell expressed concern that the increase in prices would price some buyers out of the market, especially those in the "entry-level" tier.
- Powell said higher supply in the form of newly built homes would take pressure off the market and arrest the increases in prices.
- Asked how changes in the housing market might be fueling a recent increase in homelessness, Powell argued that the issue pointed to the "unevenness" of the post-COVID recovery, the benefits of which have not been distributed equally throughout the economy.
- Powell delivered his housing remarks during the Q&A portion of an appearance before the the House Financial Services Committee, part of his regular semiannual testimony to Congress.
- During his prepared remarks, Powell said a decision to alter the Fed's accommodative monetary policy remains "a ways off." In the Q&A, the Fed chair also discussed the possibility of a U.S. digital currency.