Twitter is doing away with its Fleets feature
Jul. 14, 2021 3:25 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Fleets, those Twitter (TWTR +1.5%) tweets that show up at the top of Twitter timelines and disappear after 24 hours, are about to disappear for good.
- Twitter said Wednesday that it will be shutting down Fleets on August 3, after introducing the feature in November 2020. In a blog post, Ilya Brown, Twitter's head of product, brand and video ads, said the company was shutting down Fleets because, "We haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped."
- Twitter will replace Fleets at the top of timelines with Spaces, Twitter's live audio chat rooms.
- Twitter showed a bit of a sense of humor about Fleets going away with a tweet of its own in which the company said, "We're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff. We're sorry, or you're welcome."