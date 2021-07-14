Outbrain expects Seth Klarman-backed IPO to value adtech giant at about $1.4B

  • Outbrain (OB) released details Wednesday for its upcoming IPO that could value the adtech firm at up to $1.4B and will likely include backing from billionaire Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group.
  • Outbrain wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to offer 8M shares that the company expects to price at $24 to $26 apiece. Outbrain has also granted underwriters the option to buy an extra 1.2M shares for overallotments.
  • The firm added that investment vehicles managed by Klarman’s hedge fund The Baupost Group has made a nonbinding expression of interest in buying 9.9% of the IPO stock.
  • Plans call for the stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “OB.”
  • Outbrain wrote in its S-1 that it expects to have some 53.4M shares outstanding after the initial public offering. That will value the company at about $1.3B to $1.4B on a non-diluted basis, depending where the IPO prices at within its $24-$26/share range .
  • OB added that it forecasts netting $182M from the offering, or $209.9M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options. The firm plans to use the cash for research and development, sales and marketing, working capital, general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions.
  • Outbrain works with major Web sites to put those “You Might Also Like” or “Recommended For You” sponsored-content links at the end of articles, often with catchy headlines like “How Far Does $1,000,000 Go in Retirement?”
  • The company’s media clients include top news sites from around the world, from U.S.-based CNN to France’s Le Monde.
  • Outbrain’s pre-IPO investors include A-list venture-capital firms like Gemini Partners, Index Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures, along with German media company Gruner + Jahr.
  • Outbrain and Taboola had agreed in 2019 to a merger, but the deal fell apart late last year. TBLA then agreed in January to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company and began public trading on June 30.
