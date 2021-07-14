Refiners routed as Wolfe downgrades HollyFrontier, PBF Energy, Delek
Jul. 14, 2021
- HollyFrontier (HFC -4%) and PBF Energy (PBF -10.7%) plunge after Wolfe Research downgrades both refining names to Underperform with respective $31 and $10 price targets, part of the firm's cautious industry outlook and preference within the sector for stocks with more capital returns capacity over the next 12-18 months.
- PBF needs to de-lever, and Wolfe does not believe the current commodity environment will accommodate rapid debt repayment.
- Wolfe also cuts Delek US (DK -4.3%) to Peer Perform from Outperform with a $20 price target, with the primary rationale industry-driven, explaining a sharp cut in the firm's free cash flow estimate and price target from prior levels.
- Refiners like low-price, plentiful domestic crude supplies and strong demand from gasoline in foreign markets, which enables them to essentially buy low and sell high, but the opposite setup prevails now, Al Root at Barron's explained recently.
- The spread environment is one reason refiners have been poor performers in recent weeks.