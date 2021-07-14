TD Bank announces Jacksonville expansion plan

Jul. 14, 2021 3:53 PM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)TDBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • TD Bank (NYSE:TD) has announced plans to expand its presence in Jacksonville, Florida.
  • Plans call for leasing a new office space for a new operations center and build new stores in the area that will generate over 250 jobs in the region over the next two years. The bank currently has ~440 employees in Jacksonville and over 2,300 across the state.
  • The new operations center space will be fully renovated space over the next year and add ~200 customer service and operations positions. TD will also occupy an additional space in the Deerwood office park where it already maintains an existing corporate presence.
  • Additionally, the bank plans to expand its retail footprint across the state over the next five years, with up to 30 new retail locations in the development pipeline.
