PSEG reaches deal with New Jersey regulators to cut transmission rates

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette
zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • Public Service Enterprise (PEG +1%) says it reached an agreement with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel related to its transmission rates.
  • If approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, PSE&G says the deal would reset the base return on equity for its transmission formula rate at 9.9% from 11.18%.
  • Combined with other elements of the settlement, PSE&G says its transmission revenues would decline by $140M/year.
  • PSE&G expects the agreement will reduce its net income by $50M-$60M, or $0.10-$0.12/share, on an annual basis in the first 12 months upon implementation.
  • PSE&G recently said it would accelerate its plans to eliminate greenhouse gases, setting a new target to reach net-zero emissions by 2030, 20 years earlier than its previous target.
