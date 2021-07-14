Chinese car product marketplace Car House withdraws IPO filing
Jul. 14, 2021 4:04 PM ETCar House Holding Co. Ltd. (CARH)CARHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Car House Holding (CARH), an online marketplace for automotive accessories in China, notified the SEC yesterday that its withdrawing its IPO, according to a filing.
- Car House originally filed for an IPO in the U.S. over a year ago to raise $37M.
- The announcement come as China has been ratcheting up pressure on Chinese companies that trade in the U.S., most notably after the IPO of ride-sharing firm DiDi.
- Last week, China medical data co. LinkDoc and fitness app Keep reportedly halted plans for U.S. IPOs.
- Last week, Short Hills Capital’s Steve Weiss: 'I would not own Chinese stocks again.'