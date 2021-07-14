BioNTech, Fosun Pharma COVID-19 shot cleared by expert panel in China: Caixing

BioNTech And Pfizer To Begin Clinical Trial For Covid-19 Vaccine
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

  • The Chinese drug regulators have concluded a review of the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Fosun Pharma (OTCPK:SFOSF), reports Caixinglobal.
  • The vaccine will be named Comirnaty, and it now heads to the review stage, Fosun, which is set to manufacture the vaccine, has said.
  • The production is expected to get underway by the end of August, Fosun Chairman Wu Yifang said Wednesday at a shareholders meeting.
  • Chinese authorities plan to use the vaccine, as a booster shot for people who have received COVID-19 vaccines based on inactivated viruses, Caixing reported citing people close to regulators.
  • Previously, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai Ker Gibbs said the messenger-RNA-based vaccine would be greenlighted in China by June.
  • In April, Fosun Pharma announced a joint venture with BioNTech, aiming to produce 1B doses of the vaccine.
