BioNTech, Fosun Pharma COVID-19 shot cleared by expert panel in China: Caixing
Jul. 14, 2021 5:11 PM ETShanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (SFOSF), BNTXSFOSF, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The Chinese drug regulators have concluded a review of the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Fosun Pharma (OTCPK:SFOSF), reports Caixinglobal.
- The vaccine will be named Comirnaty, and it now heads to the review stage, Fosun, which is set to manufacture the vaccine, has said.
- The production is expected to get underway by the end of August, Fosun Chairman Wu Yifang said Wednesday at a shareholders meeting.
- Chinese authorities plan to use the vaccine, as a booster shot for people who have received COVID-19 vaccines based on inactivated viruses, Caixing reported citing people close to regulators.
- Previously, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai Ker Gibbs said the messenger-RNA-based vaccine would be greenlighted in China by June.
- In April, Fosun Pharma announced a joint venture with BioNTech, aiming to produce 1B doses of the vaccine.