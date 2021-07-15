Walmart announces strategic collaboration with Justice brand

Jul. 15, 2021 5:49 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Walmart store entrance
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced a new collaboration with the Justice brand, bringing its tween assortment just in time for back to school.
  • By means of this strategic collaboration, Justice's signature line of designs across tween apparel, accessories and home is now available at Walmart's prices, shoppable on Walmart.com and in 2,400 Walmart stores nationwide.
  • Justice, owned by Bluestar Alliance, is known for its cutting-edge tween apparel and accessories that translate each season’s aspirational trends into looks that help girls feel confident.
  • Shares are up 0.13% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.