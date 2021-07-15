Ball plans to build new aluminum beverage packaging plants in the U.K. & Russia

Beverage
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) proposes to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity, with new facilities in the U.K. and Russia.
  • In the U.K., Ball has identified a site at the SEGRO Park Kettering Gateway. The Company has submitted its formal application to North Northamptonshire Council and expects breaking ground during 2021, following a period of public consultation.
  • The Company is proposing to build a plant in Ulyanovsk in Western Russia. Ball Beverage Packaging Naro-Fominsk has signed a cooperation agreement for its construction with the Ulyanovsk Regional Government.
  • Carey Causey, President, Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA: "...The pandemic and changing consumption patterns mean that consumers are enjoying more of their favourite beverages at home and on-the-go and want to buy products in packages that they know will be recycled and can contribute to a truly circular economy."
