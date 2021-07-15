China's central bank rolls over some loans to banks as reserve requirements cut
Jul. 15, 2021 7:34 AM ETIndustrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY), CICHY, ACGBYIDCBY, CICHY, ACGBYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The People's Bank of China partly rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday, as a reduction in the banks' reserve requirements take effect, Reuters reports, citing a PGOC statement.
- The central bank is keeping the interest rate on 100B yuan ($15.46B) of one-year medium-term lending facility loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.95% from previous operations.
- The new flow of cash didn't cover all of the expiring MLF loans, which total 400B yuan due on the same day.
- The injection is intended to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample", the PBOC said.
- Chinese banks with U.S. ADSs include Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY), China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY).
- Previously (July 9), China's central bank reduces banks' reserve requirements to bolster lending