China's central bank rolls over some loans to banks as reserve requirements cut

Banknotes of China with a portrait of Mao Zedong.
William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • The People's Bank of China partly rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday, as a reduction in the banks' reserve requirements take effect, Reuters reports, citing a PGOC statement.
  • The central bank is keeping the interest rate on 100B yuan ($15.46B) of one-year medium-term lending facility loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.95% from previous operations.
  • The new flow of cash didn't cover all of the expiring MLF loans, which total 400B yuan due on the same day.
  • The injection is intended to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample", the PBOC said.
  • Chinese banks with U.S. ADSs include Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY), China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY).
  • Previously (July 9), China's central bank reduces banks' reserve requirements to bolster lending
