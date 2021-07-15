Unique Logistics, CarParts.com renew existing partnership
Jul. 15, 2021
- Global logistics and freight forwarding company Unique Logistics International (OTCPK:UNQL) has renewed and extended its existing partnership with online aftermarket parts retailer CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) through Spring of 2022.
- As part of the extension, Unique Logistics will continue to offer ocean freight services for CarParts.com between the Philippines, India, China and Taiwan to the U.S. for the current Transpacific shipping season.
- Sherry Liu, VP International Supply Chain at CarParts.com, commented, "Unique Logistics International (OTCPK:UNQL) has played a pivotal role in the success and growth of CarParts.com over the last 18 months. As we continue to expand and open more distribution centers across the country, we will depend on Unique to support our growing customer base by keeping the supply chain steady."
- PRTS +0.68% premarket