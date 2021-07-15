Nikola expands dealer network with locations in new states
Jul. 15, 2021 8:16 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Nikola (NKLA -2.9%) announces a second phase in establishing a nationwide plan for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of five independent dealers.
- The new dealers will have more than 51 locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia and Maryland to bring the number of Nikola sales and service locations up to 116 across the United States.
- "These five new partners are expected to add a culture of customer focus and service leadership that we are building at Nikola. Customers will benefit from the strength and experience of these companies and their highly talented organizations," notes Nikola Energy and Commercial President Pablo Koziner.
- Shares of Nikola are up 0.36% premarket to $13.94.
- Read more about the Nikola dealer program