Ping An's first UCITS umbrella fund authorized for public offering in Hong Kong
Jul. 15, 2021 8:52 AM ETPing An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY)PNGAYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images
- The China-based insurance underwriter, Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) obtains mutual recognition authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong for the public offering of its first Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities umbrella fund in Hong Kong.
- Ping An of China Asset Management and its four key Sub-Funds have been authorized for public offerings in Hong Kong since June 16 of this year.
- "We continue to see strong investor demand for Chinese assets given a confluence of factors, such as yield pick-up, green opportunities and diversification benefits," said Chi Kit Chai, head of Capital Markets and chief investment officer of PAAMC HK.
- The China A-Shares AI Multi-Factor Fund, a sub-fund managed by PAAMC HK, uses AI technology and other proprietary strategies to enhance performance.
- The China Green Bond Fund invests in China and emerging market green bonds to promote environmentally friendly investments and social awareness in China and emerging countries.
- The China High-Yield Private Strategy Bond Fund invests in primarily in high-yield corporate bonds and debt securities issued; it may also invest in debt securities issued by sovereign, government agencies, and/or companies having main operations in mainland China.
- Lastly, the Emerging Market Income Fund invests at least 60% of its net assets in debt securities issued by sovereign, government agencies and/or companies having main operations in emerging market countries.
- Previously (May 16), Ping An Insurance ranks as the eighth largest public company in the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 list.