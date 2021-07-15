BioCardia gets Japanese patent on imaging system for targeting cardiac therapies

  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted Patent No: 6887216 related to the company's imaging system for targeting cardiac therapies.
  • The patent titled titled, "Target Site Selection, Entry, and Update With Automatic Remote Image Annotation" will expire on January 8, 2034.
  • The system is designed to enable the use of previously obtained three-dimensional image of a patient’s heart from either MRI or CT scan into a procedure, predefine target sites and annotate the heart images to prepare for therapeutic intervention.
  • Shares up more than 11% premarket.
