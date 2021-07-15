Galapagos falls after rheumatoid arthritis candidate failed to show benefit in mid-stage trial

Jul. 15, 2021 8:40 AM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG)GLPGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments

  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) has lost ~11.3% in the pre-market after the company announced underwhelming data for oral SIK inhibitor GLPG3970 in a Phase 2a trial for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
  • However, the experimental therapy showed a positive effect after six weeks, in a Phase 1b trial for psoriasis and Phase 2a trial for ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • In all three randomized, placebo-controlled, and double-blind trials, GLPG3970 “was generally safe and well-tolerated,” the company said, adding that the “majority of treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild or moderate.”
  • In the LADYBUG study in RA, 28 patients with moderate to severely active RA and an inadequate response to methotrexate were randomized.
  • Three out of 16 patients in the treatment arm and two out of 12 on the placebo arm discontinued the trial due to reasons including COVID-19 and physician decision.
  • At Week 6, patients on GLPG3970 showed no differentiation from placebo or in terms of the majority of other efficacy endpoints, Galapagos said in the statement.
  • In September, the company announced that the first patient was dosed with GLPG3970 in the Phase 1 trial in psoriasis.
