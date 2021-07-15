Cinedigm rallies 25% on strong FQ4 streaming channel revenues
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) rallied 25.9% higher premarket after reporting a 197% surge in FQ4 streaming channel revenues in yesterday's post market session; consolidates revenues were up 8.3%.
- Streaming/Digital revenues accounted for 75% of total revenues compared to 48% in prior year quarter while combined streaming/digital revenues increased 66% Y/Y.
- Total subscribers to subscription video streaming services exceeded an estimated 683K subscribers in June, 2021 (+414% Y/Y).
- Total streaming minutes in June 2021 reached ~504.1M, highest on record to date.
- Cinedigm increased streaming platform partnerships by 82% Y/Y while total streaming channel distribution deals increased 170%.
- The company reduced total debt by $37.3M to $11.9M, from $49.1M the prior year.
- "Now that the company has monetized some of our digital cinema assets, as evidenced by our recent sales agreement for $10.8M over two years with AMC Entertainment, while eliminating all of our debt, an ~$50M debt reduction from the end of the prior fiscal year, we are well positioned to continue to execute on both our internal and roll-up acquisition growth strategies," COO, General Counsel and President, Cinedigm and Cinema Equipment Business commented.
- Recently, the company added three popular channels to YouTube TV.
