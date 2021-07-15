SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners Y gains on report of deal to take self-driving startup Aurora public
Jul. 15, 2021 8:43 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman
- SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) rose 0.8% after a Bloomberg report that the company reached a deal to take self-driving startup Aurora public.
- An agreement may be announced as soon as today, according to a Bloomberg report. Aurora may be valued at about $12B in a deal with Reinvent Technology, according to a TechCrunch report from early June, which was first to break the news.
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) announced it was selling its self-driving vehicle unit to Aurora, which has counted Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a backer, in December and Uber invested $400M in Aurora to receive a 26% stake in the resulting combined company. Aurora was valued at $10B with the Uber deal.
- It was announced in late March that Aurora and Volvo were partnering to bring fully autonomous trucks to North America.
- Reinvent Technology Partners Y in March was the third special purpose acquisition company from LinkedIn founder and PayPal co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus.
- In February, Reinvent Technology Partners cut a deal to acquire Joby Aviation at a $6.6B valuation. Joby aims to create an “air-taxi” service using electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.