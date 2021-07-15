Axalta announces global price increases due to inflationary pressures
Jul. 15, 2021 8:47 AM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)AXTABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pressure of inflation leads Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) to further increase price across all of its global lines of business, effective immediately or as permissible by contract.
- Price adjustments will vary depending on geographic region, products offered, and markets served.
- "Even with aggressive cost-control measures in place across our global supply chain, we're encountering extraordinary cost and inflationary pressures," said Sean Lannon, Axalta's Chief Financial Officer. "These pressures have made it necessary to appropriately raise prices to help offset ongoing cost increases and ensure our ability to continue delivering exceptional support, innovative solutions, and best-in-class products to our customers."