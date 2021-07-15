Midwest Energy secures additional supply deal with coal-fired utility licensee

  • Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) has secured new multi-year supply business with a coal-fired power plant located in the Midwest, which is a part of the fleet of a large utility based in the Southwest region of the U.S.
  • It comes in addition to the license agreement signed in 2020 with the customer to provide them a non-exclusive license to Midwest's patented mercury capture technology and to facilitate the parties’ then ongoing business relationship.
  • The company says "The additional supply business being announced today has an expected multi-million-dollar revenue value per year."
  • Previously (June 28): ME2C Environmental converts $2.6M in debt to shares
