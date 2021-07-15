Penske Automotive trades high on Q2 prelim estimates

  • Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) trades 1.3% higher premarket after reporting prelim Q2 estimates with EBIT seen at $450M+, income from continuing operations of $325M+ and related EPS of more than $4; all indicating a an increase of more than 600% Y/Y.
  • These results include a net charge of ~$13M ($0.16/share) relating to the earlier closed refinancing of the company's $500M 5.50% senior subordinated notes due 2026 with $500M 3.75% senior subordinated notes due 2029.
  • "Strong volume and vehicle margins, a reopening of the U.K. market, a growing Class 8 commercial truck market, record performance at Penske Transportation Solutions and continuing cost controls all contributed to the record performance," CEO and Chair commented.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for EPS and revenue stands at $2.27 and 5.92B respectively.
