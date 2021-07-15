AEye selects Sanmina to scale LiDAR production

  • AEye, LiDAR solutions provider, announces that Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) will begin production of AEye’s 4Sight M LiDAR sensor for industrial and mobility markets in September.
  • The transfer from AEye’s pilot line in Dublin, California to company’s commercial production lines will take place over the next few months, as the company prepares for volume production.
  • The facility to handle final assembly and manufacturing for non-automotive markets as AEye prepares to deliver 4Sight M in series production.
  • This announcement comes at a time of rapid growth, technological advancement and business expansion for AEye, as it doubles in size and prepares for productization and mass production.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.