AEye selects Sanmina to scale LiDAR production
Jul. 15, 2021 8:55 AM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)SANMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AEye, LiDAR solutions provider, announces that Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) will begin production of AEye’s 4Sight M LiDAR sensor for industrial and mobility markets in September.
- The transfer from AEye’s pilot line in Dublin, California to company’s commercial production lines will take place over the next few months, as the company prepares for volume production.
- The facility to handle final assembly and manufacturing for non-automotive markets as AEye prepares to deliver 4Sight M in series production.
- This announcement comes at a time of rapid growth, technological advancement and business expansion for AEye, as it doubles in size and prepares for productization and mass production.