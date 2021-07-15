GDS plans to expand in South East Asia with data center in Malaysia
Jul. 15, 2021 8:56 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)GDSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- China-based GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is expanding its platform to South East Asia with plans to develop a hyperscale data center campus in Johor, Malaysia.
- The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire greenfield land in the Nusajaya Tech Park, Johor, immediately adjacent to Singapore.
- GDS intends to develop the site into a data center campus comprising a total net floor area of about 22.5K sqm, with 54 MW of total IT power capacity. The first phase of the development, with an IT power capacity of 18 MW, is expected to be completed in early 2024.
- The company noted that due to the limited supply of new data center capacity in the area, it will be highly marketable to hyperscale customers, in particular to its existing Chinese customers seeking to expand presence in Malaysia and Singapore.
- William Huang, GDS Chairman and CEO said, “Our home market Chinese customers see great potential for digital transformation in Malaysia and the South East Asia region. They are strongly supportive of our development strategy.”
- Source: Press Release