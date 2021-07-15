Electronic Arts viewed favorably by Truist Securities ahead of earnings

Jul. 15, 2021 8:58 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)EABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Truist Securities reiterates a Buy rating on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) ahead of the videogame maker's earnings report and boosts its price target to $162.
  • Analyst Matthew Thornton is constructive on Electronic Arts and thinks EPS of $8 or more is doable in FY23 with Battlefield 2042 adding to the drivers like Live Services, Apex and Battlefield success on mobile. Thornton also assumes key non-recurring front-line releases will boost EA.
  • Earlier this week, BMO Capital Markets had boosted Electronic Arts to Outperform from Market Perform, noting strong performance in its battle-royale game Apex Legends.
  • EA -0.26% premarket to $142.75.
  • Electronic Arts is due to step into the earnings confessional on August 4. See consensus estimates.
