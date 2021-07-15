GreenBox POS announces spin-off of Stablecoin Platform and special dividend

  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) implements a special dividend series to be issued in two parts in connection with the planned spin-off of the company’s subsidiary that controls the company’s recently launched stablecoin platform.
  • Record date for the spin-off prior will be announces to the end of the year.
  • Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021 (first record date) will be entitled to receive a right to 0.35 of a share of common stock in the Coin Platform for every 1 share of GreenBox common stock owned, payable on the spin-off completion date.
  • No shareholder will receive a right to 0.55 of a share in the Coin Platform.
  • It is anticipated that the second record date will be in the Q4 2021.
  • The Coin Platform has not yet filed a registration statement with the SEC.
  • Previously (June 22): GreenBox POS launches stablecoin token, COYNI
