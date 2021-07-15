Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment selects Venuetize to develop Destination-themed app

  • Entertainment and media company Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV), the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the 'Destination'), has selected payment technology provider Venuetize to develop a Destination-themed mobile app.
  • The official HOFV app will provide guests with relevant information for a convenient and more enjoyable visit to the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls. It will contain a calendar of Destination events; parking information; directions and a map of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; news on future developments; and enable seamless hospitality booking to any of the on-campus attractions and the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown.
  • The app may be enhanced with augmented reality features in the future phases.
  • HOFV shares down 0.62% premarket
