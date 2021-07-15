Kopin in development pact for color LED microdisplays with Japanese company
Jul. 15, 2021 9:07 AM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)KOPNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) has signed a multiyear agreement with a leading Japanese electronics Company that develops and produces advanced consumer products, to develop superbright 2K x 2K full-color Light Emitting Diode microdisplays on silicon.
- Under the agreement, Kopin will develop and supply its proprietary backplane silicon wafers and its new partner will develop bonding and color conversion processes.
- The companies expect to demonstrate 1”-diagonal full-color 2K x 2K LED microdisplays within 24 months.
- This development program, like Kopin’s previously announced program with Jade Bird Display is customer funded.
- "The LED microdisplays from this collaboration will expand our microdisplay portfolio, making us the world’s only provider of all LCD, LCOS, OLED and LED microdisplays on Si." said Dr. John C. C. Fan, CEO of Kopin.