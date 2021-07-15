Apollo Global Management and Atlantic Offshore Terminals ink agreement for project development

Jul. 15, 2021 9:09 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced that certain funds managed by its affiliates entered into an agreement with Arthur Kill Terminal for the exclusive right to invest in the Arthur Kill Terminal (AKT) project, a major offshore wind energy staging and assembly port under development in Staten Island, New York.
  • AKT is expected to commence operations in late 2025 and if successful will catalyze investment across the offshore wind supply chain in the region and greater U.S.
  • The Arthur Kill Terminal development aligns with the company's expertise in renewable energy infrastructure.
