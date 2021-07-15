Loop Media launches six new music video channels on Roku in Canada

Television streaming, multimedia wall concept
simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

  • Loop Media (OTCPK:LPTV) launches six music video channels on The Roku Channel in Canada.
  • “We are always on the lookout for top emerging and developing music artists coming on the scene in the United States and internationally and the more we penetrate overseas markets, the more opportunities there are for Loop to expand its business and grow deeper routes in the countries in which we operate. International expansion also helps us discover new and emerging talent as a source of additional content, which can be curated and delivered to the US and other markets.” said Justis Kao, Chief Communications Officer and Head of Industry Relations at Loop.
  • Press Release
