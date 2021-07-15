St. Louis Fed's James Bullard encourages central bank to begin taper
Jul. 15, 2021 9:45 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- "When it comes to tapering, the Fed should keep its options open," St. Louis Fed chief Jim Bullard tells Bloomberg. "I think it's time to end these emergency measures." That hawkish tone appears to be in direct contrast to Fed boss Jay Powell, who yesterday told Congress that any initiation of tapering remains well into the future.
- "We need some optionality on the upside with respect to inflation shocks," continues Bullard, noting challenges to keep inflation expectations in check. "Markets do seem to be giving us a vote of confidence, based on the TIPS."
- Meanwhile, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was on the tape yesterday urging the Fed to get ahead of the curve on inflation.
- Even after considering surging consumer and producer prices, the bond market is still convinced that inflation is "transitory" as the yield curve continues to flatten from falling long-term UST yields.
- The 5yr5yr forward inflation expectation rate is still anchored over 2%, however, it's declining off its May 11 peak at 2.38%.
- Yesterday, PPI index jumps to 7.3% in June, core rate up to 5.6%.
- Previously, (July 13) San Francisco Fed's Mary Daly sees inflation easing; tapering could start by year-end.