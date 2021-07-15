BAE Systems to provide electric-hybrid power and propulsion system for Southern Wind Superyacht
Jul. 15, 2021 9:40 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)BAESYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Luxury sailing yacht builder Southern Wind selects BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) to provide the electric-hybrid power and propulsion system for a new high-performance superyacht.
- Company will supply and integrate its next-generation system on the SW96 Nyumba, the first marine vessel to benefit from the company’s newest propulsion technology.
- Company's HybriGen Power and Propulsion system will reduce emissions and fuel consumption for a quiet, clean, and efficient experience on the superyacht, which is designed for both long-range cruising and regatta racing.
- “BAE Systems’ next-generation technology represents a significant investment in our electric power and propulsion applications for the marine market. This electric propulsion technology will ensure that the SW96 Nyumba operates with the highest levels of electrical efficiency to maximize the zero emissions benefit of our HydroGeneration mode.” said Steve Trichka, VP and GM of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems.