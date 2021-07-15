Zynex reports 247% order growth, raises Q2 adj. EBITDA estimate

  • Zynex (ZYXI -0.2%) announced orders and an increased adj. EBITDA estimate for Q2.
  • "Our order growth in Q2 remained strong at 247% Y/Y and 186% for 1H21. Our new reps continue to get more productive as selling returns to a more normal cadence as we emerge from COVID-19," CEO Thomas Sandgaard commented.
  • The company reaffirmed its earlier revenue estimate of between $31 and $32.5M; Q2 adj. EBITDA is now seen between $4.2 and $5.2M compared to the earlier estimate of $3 and $4M.
  • FY21 revenue is estimated at between $135 and $150M which is ~68% to 87% above prior year's revenue; FY21 estimated adj. EBITDA is seen between $15 to $25M compared to $13.7M in prior year.
