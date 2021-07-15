Sachem Capital files SPAC registration statement by Sachem Acquisition

  • Sachem Capital (SACH -0.1%) announced that Sachem Acquisition filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO; Sachem Capital (SAC) currently owns 100% of SAC through a subsidiary limited liability company.
  • SAC will offer up to 5.75M units at $10/unit or $50M in the total and $57.5M if underwriter's overallotment option is exercised in full; each unit will include one share of SAC Class A common stock and one-half of a redeemable warrant while warrant holder will be entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • SAC is expected to apply to list the units on The Nasdaq under the symbol, "SCEMU".
  • On offer completion, Sachem Capital is expected to own ~19% of SAC's issued and outstanding.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750K units.
