Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to acquire Crackle trademarks
Jul. 15, 2021 10:03 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)CSSEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Video-on-demand network Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE -0.6%) has announced the acquisition of Crackle international trademarks from CPE Holdings, part of Sony Pictures. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- The trademarks cover over 50 countries in Europe, Asia, South America and Australia.
- William J. Rouhana Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, said, "We already owned the international trademarks to our Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul networks as well as the trademarks for the U.S. and Canada for Crackle. By acquiring the international trademarks for Crackle, we are now in a position to offer all three of our primary networks across the globe. We have already begun discussions with international broadcasters and other media companies regarding these plans."