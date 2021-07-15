SPAC CleanTech Acquisition downsize proposed deal by 40% ahead of $150M IPO

  • The New York based CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQU) decreases the proposed size of its IPO offering to $150M after originally looking to raise close to $250M.
  • CleanTech Acquisition prices its initial public offering of 15M investment units at $10 per unit; underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M units.
  • Each unit consists of one share, one-half of one redeemable warrant and one right entitling the holder to receive 1/20th of one share on business combination completion; each warrant exercisable for one share at $11.50/share.
  • The units expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'CLAQU'; to commence trading today.
  • Shares, rights and warrants will be listed under the ticker symbol "CLAQ," "CLAQR" and "CLAQW," respectively.
  • The company is led by CEO and Director Eli Spiro, the co-founder and CEO of boutique investment banking firm Axxcess Capital Partners, and Chairman Jon Najarian, the co-founder of individual investing education platform Market Rebellion.
  • The company plans to target the CleanTech or ClimateTech sectors, focusing on businesses with disruptive mission driven technology and sustainable competitive advantages, among other characteristics.
