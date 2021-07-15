Facebook to pour $1 billion into new content creation program
Jul. 15, 2021 10:11 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Facebook (FB -1.1%) is stepping up its efforts against the likes of TikTok by spending $1 billion through the end of 2022 to attract popular content developers to the social-media giant's platforms.
- Facebook said its new program will include bonus payments for content creators who reach specific performance levels on apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Such bonuses will be paid to developers who use Facebook's tools for creating and monetizing their content. Some bonuses currently available include those for in-stream ads placed within videos, a Stars Challenges program for video and gaming creators, and IGTV ads, which allows Instagram video developers to earn a share of revenue from ads that run during their videos.
- Facebook also said that in the coming weeks it will launch a Reels Summer bonus program that will pay Instagram developers based on the performance of their Reels videos. Reels is an Instagram video offering similar to the short-form videos popular across TikTok.
- Facebook's investment plans come just days after TikTok said it had reached 3 billion downloads globally.
- Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post said in a research note that Facebook's plans are an example of a new front emerging in the fight for exclusive social-media content.
- "We think Facebook's massive audience and war chest could be a strong draw for content creators targeting users aged 30 and over," Post said.
- Facebook's new push in content development comes as it has raised concerns about Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan's involvement in any future anti-trust cases against the company.