ASOS shares down over 15% as customer demand falls
Jul. 15, 2021 10:11 AM ETASOS Plc (ASOMY)By: SA News Team
- Online fashion retailer ASOS plc (OTCPK:ASOMY -15.6%) shares are down premarket after uncertain sales demand shows signs of slowing.
- The company said that growth has been "more muted" in the past three weeks after sales rose 21% in the past four months.
- CEO Nick Beighton blames an unseasonal British summer and changing coronavirus travel rules affecting customers' ability to plan their wardrobe.
- The company also faces higher shipping costs due to global freight capacity shortages as gross margin fell 150 bps.
- ASOS is predicting the overall growth rate for the whole of the financial year to be in line with expectations, but expects greater volatility in future sales volumes.
- ASOS recently bought Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands for £265M.