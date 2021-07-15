ASOS shares down over 15% as customer demand falls

  • Online fashion retailer ASOS plc (OTCPK:ASOMY -15.6%) shares are down premarket after uncertain sales demand shows signs of slowing.
  • The company said that growth has been "more muted" in the past three weeks after sales rose 21% in the past four months.
  • CEO Nick Beighton blames an unseasonal British summer and changing coronavirus travel rules affecting customers' ability to plan their wardrobe.
  • The company also faces higher shipping costs due to global freight capacity shortages as gross margin fell 150 bps.
  • ASOS is predicting the overall growth rate for the whole of the financial year to be in line with expectations, but expects greater volatility in future sales volumes.
  • ASOS recently bought Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands for £265M.
