Beam Suntory & The Boston Beer Company to expand iconic brands in fastest growing categories
Jul. 15, 2021 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)
- Beam Suntory and The Boston Beer Company (SAM +2.9%) forms strategic partnership to extend select iconic brands into some of the fastest-growing beverage alcohol segments.
- Through this partnership, both companies plan to launch products that bring the Sauza tequila brand further into ready-to-drink beverages (or RTDs), and Truly Hard Seltzer into bottled spirits.
- "Our industry is rapidly evolving, and consumers are looking for new and exciting options that suit a wide variety of occasions, and we couldn't be happier to have found the perfect partner to extend our brands into the spirits category. Beam Suntory shares our pioneering, entrepreneurial spirit, and the obsession with delivering high-quality products. This unique, win-win collaboration opens a new frontier for our industry-leading Truly Hard Seltzer brand as we expand into bottled spirits and also allows us to bring a great tequila brand into our best-in-class wholesaler network." said Dave Burwick, CEO.
