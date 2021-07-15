Gap pares declines on speculation of potential Athleta spinoff after Fabletics IPO report

  • Clothing retailer Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) reversed some declines, down about 2.3%, after some speculation that the company could consider a spinoff of its Athleta brand.
  • Gap could look to revisit a potential spin, this time looking at Athleta, Dealreporter speculated in an item today. Athleta may be worth about $9.4B, according to the report's calculations based on Fabletic's possible $5B valuation. Gap's total current market cap is $11.9B.
  • The Gap speculation comes after a WSJ report yesterday that Kate Hudson-backed Fabletics was said to hire banks for an IPO that would value the company at $5B.
  • Gap in January 2020 abandoned a plan to separate Old Navy into a standalone public company.
