WynnBET announces multi-year sponsorship with Detroit Lions

  • WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from, Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.9%) has announced its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions.
  • As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field."
  • Specifically, WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.
