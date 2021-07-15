WynnBET announces multi-year sponsorship with Detroit Lions
Jul. 15, 2021 10:21 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)WYNNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from, Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.9%) has announced its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions.
- As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field."
- Specifically, WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.