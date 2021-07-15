Linde's new liquid hydrogen plant in Texas goes live
- Industrial gases and engineering company Linde (LIN +0.3%) has started up a new liquid hydrogen plant in La Porte, Texas, with a capacity to supply over 30 tons per day of high-purity liquid hydrogen. The liquefier takes hydrogen from Linde's ~600km U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline. Linde will purify and liquefy the hydrogen before supplying it to end markets.
- This marks the company's fifth liquid hydrogen plant in the U.S.
- Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde, said, "The new hydrogen plant started up on time and on budget. This plant will not only boost the reliability of our existing network but will also make the supply chain more efficient and increase our ability to serve the rising demand from existing and new customers, for both conventional and clean hydrogen."