BetMGM content to be integrated across the Pirates' digital and social platforms
Jul. 15, 2021 10:27 AM ETEntain Plc (GMVHF), MGMGMVHF, MGMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- BetMGM (MGM -1.7%) partners with Pittsburgh Pirates that will include BetMGM branding throughout PNC Park, fan-focused promotions, social media content and more.
- BetMGM is born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts INternational and Entain Plc (OTCPK:GMVHF -1.7%).
- Under the partnership, BetMGM content will be integrated across the Pirates' digital and social platforms. Additionally, BetMGM signage will be prominently featured at PNC Park, including the left field wall and behind home plate.
- BetMGM CRO Matt Prevost said, "BetMGM has seen tremendous success in Pennsylvania since launching in December 2020. Growing our presence across the state, in partnership with the Pirates, is a top priority and we look forward to providing Pittsburgh's passionate sports fans unique promotions and benefits only available on BetMGM."