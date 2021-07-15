Alterity Therapeutics highlights promising results from ATH434 preclinical study

  • Alterity Therapeutics' (ATHE +2.9%) Multiple System Atrophy treatment ATH434 showed neuroprotective and motor function improvement capabilities in a preclinical study.
  • Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, neurodegenerative disease with no approved therapy.
  • The publication of data in the Movement Disorders showed that ATH434 preserves neurons while reducing α–synuclein in areas of pathology.
  • The study also revealed that ATH434 preserved neurons in a region of the brain, called the striatum, that is known to be affected in patients with MSA, the company said.
  • The company said that it remains on track to initiate the Phase 2 trial of ATH434 in patients with MSA by the end of the calendar year.
  • Alterity had received guidance from the EMA regarding key aspects of the company's mid-stage trial of ATH434, last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.