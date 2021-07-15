Alterity Therapeutics highlights promising results from ATH434 preclinical study
- Alterity Therapeutics' (ATHE +2.9%) Multiple System Atrophy treatment ATH434 showed neuroprotective and motor function improvement capabilities in a preclinical study.
- Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, neurodegenerative disease with no approved therapy.
- The publication of data in the Movement Disorders showed that ATH434 preserves neurons while reducing α–synuclein in areas of pathology.
- The study also revealed that ATH434 preserved neurons in a region of the brain, called the striatum, that is known to be affected in patients with MSA, the company said.
- The company said that it remains on track to initiate the Phase 2 trial of ATH434 in patients with MSA by the end of the calendar year.
- Alterity had received guidance from the EMA regarding key aspects of the company's mid-stage trial of ATH434, last month.