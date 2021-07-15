Beyond Meat rallies after launching JD.com store
Jul. 15, 2021
- Beyond Meat (BYND +1.1%) shares jumped today after it announced that it launched an online store on Chinese e-commerce site JD.com.
- JD.com will enlarge Beyond Meat's availability in Beijing, Shanghai, and other major Chinese cities. JD warehouses will provide delivery to customers of the company's plant-based products within 48 hours of their order.
- Chinese consumer interest in meat alternatives is currently low with only 14% of participants in a recent poll saying they would try plant-based food. However, China is the world's largest meat market and its 1.4 billion consumers are increasingly purchasing food online.
- Beyond Meat is facing expanding competition but continues to expand its partnerships with food retail and fast food companies.