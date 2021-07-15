Beyond Meat rallies after launching JD.com store

Meatless Burger Maker Beyond Meat"s Stock Price Continues It"s Skyrocketing Rise Since Its IPO In May
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Beyond Meat (BYND +1.1%) shares jumped today after it announced that it launched an online store on Chinese e-commerce site JD.com.
  • JD.com will enlarge Beyond Meat's availability in Beijing, Shanghai, and other major Chinese cities. JD warehouses will provide delivery to customers of the company's plant-based products within 48 hours of their order.
  • Chinese consumer interest in meat alternatives is currently low with only 14% of participants in a recent poll saying they would try plant-based food. However, China is the world's largest meat market and its 1.4 billion consumers are increasingly purchasing food online.
  • Beyond Meat is facing expanding competition but continues to expand its partnerships with food retail and fast food companies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.