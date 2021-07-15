ETFs are seeing record inflows, and investors love these three the most
Jul. 15, 2021 4:08 PM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), VTI, IVVVOO, VTI, IVVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Exchange traded funds are on the cusp of a new historic high in investor inflows, as we are just $8.5B shy of the one-year inflow all-time record.
- The one-year record of ETF inflows is $497B, and currently, the investment community is at $488.5B, and we are only in July, an analysis by Bloomberg found.
- It appears inevitable that the record will be toppled. If we average out the total of $488.5B over the 195 days so far in 2021, traders will notice we are on a positive inflow track of roughly $2.5B per day. At that rate, individuals may be witnessing history sometime next week.
- Some forecasters have in their views the possibility of hitting the $1T threshold by the end of the year. Traditionally, ETF flows in the second half of the year provide greater inflows than the year's first half. Ten out of the last 11 years, the second half of the year has seen more significant ETF inflows than the first.
- Below is a chart that outlines each year's ETF flows from the first half of the year compared to the second half from 2010 through 2021:
Source: Seeking Alpha chart based on Bloomberg data
There is no surprise that the ETF inflow leaders are the major index providers as investors continue to pad their portfolios with the diversification of the S&P 500.
- Here's a look at the three ETFs that saw the biggest inflows so far in 2021, as per ETF.com.
No. 3 Top Inflow: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
- BlackRock's largest ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has enjoyed $12.82B in YTD inflows. From a performance standpoint, IVV is +16.70% YTD and +36.82% over the course of one year. IVV also comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.03%.
No. 2 Top Inflow: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has aided the inflow surge with $21.30B of new money coming in YTD. Performance-wise, VTI is +15.57% YTD and +39.45% over the course of one year. VTI is Vanguards largest ETF and provides investors an opportunity to own the whole market and not just the large-cap S&P 500 names.
No. 1 Top Inflow: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has been the most significant contributor of investment flows this year, with flows of $28.64B YTD which is 5.86% of the industry's entire inflow total. VOO is +16.68% YTD from a performance standpoint and +36.85% over the course of one year. VOO, which is similar in nature to IVV also comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.03%.
- Regardless of which part of the market investors are in, we think it's safe to say that 2021 is the year of the exchange traded fund. For more information on the cornerstone ETF VOO, see what Seeking Alpha contributor Sensor Unlimited has to share.