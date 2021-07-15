Soho House parent Membership Collective Group’s IPO prices at bottom of range
Jul. 15, 2021 11:14 AM ETMembership Collective Group Inc. (MCG)MCGBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG), which runs the Soho House chain of upscale social clubs, is set to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after its IPO priced at a bottom-of-the-range $14 a share.
- The pricing valued the firm at some $2.8B.
- Membership Collective Group, whose shares will list under the ticker symbol “MCG,” said in a statement that it sold 30M Class A shares at the low end of the $14-$16/share range that the company had expected.
- MCG also granted underwriters the option to buy some 4.5 additional shares for overallotments. In addition to Class A shares, company insiders have Class B shares that carry 10 votes each vs. one for Class A stock.
- All in, Membership Collective Group expects to have 200.9M Class A and B shares outstanding after the IPO, rising to 205.4M if underwriters buy all overallotment shares.
- That will value the company at about $2.8B to $2.9B on a non-diluted basis, depending on whether underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
- Membership Collective Group operates a chain of private social clubs, restaurants, movie theaters and other spaces that cater primarily to creative professionals in major cities around the world.
- The company currently has more than 30 locations in the United Kingdom, United States and other countries in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
- MCG’s pre-IPO backers include billionaire Ron Burkle, whose Yucaipa Cos. and Global Joint Venture Investment Partners LP will hold some 43.9% of the chain after it goes public.
However, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the stock and wrote that “the primary risk to the company’s outlook is the lack of consumer interest in returning to physical club locations [even] after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. … The IPO is a high-risk deal, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.”