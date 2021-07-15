Original BARK Company rallies after post-SPAC slump
Jul. 15, 2021 11:19 AM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) is up 2.15% as shares bounce off their post-SPAC lows.
- Shares of BARK have ranged from $7.96 to $19.54 since the pet retailer's SPAC merger.
- Last month, Citi started off coverage on Original BARK Company with a Buy rating on its view that the retailer is well positioned in a growing marketplace.
- The company has not posted a date yet for its first earnings report. During a company presentation in May. BARK said it has 1.8M annual active subscriptions that allows for 250K monthly customer contracts. The company also called its market opportunity enormous at more than $50B in the U.S and $120B globally.