Original BARK Company rallies after post-SPAC slump

Nutrish"s Yappie Hour Presented By BarkBox Hosted By Rachael Ray - 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Sergi Alexander/Getty Images Entertainment

  • The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) is up 2.15% as shares bounce off their post-SPAC lows.
  • Shares of BARK have ranged from $7.96 to $19.54 since the pet retailer's SPAC merger.
  • Last month, Citi started off coverage on Original BARK Company with a Buy rating on its view that the retailer is well positioned in a growing marketplace.
  • The company has not posted a date yet for its first earnings report. During a company presentation in May. BARK said it has 1.8M annual active subscriptions that allows for 250K monthly customer contracts. The company also called its market opportunity enormous at more than $50B in the U.S and $120B globally.
