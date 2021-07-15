TELUS launches cloud-delivered cybersecurity service

  • TELUS (TU -1.5%) launched its Managed Cloud Security service to provide cybersecurity security for Canadian businesses.
  • The company said TELUS Managed Cloud Security was built in collaboration with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks and offers a comprehensive way to secure data.
  • “The TELUS Managed Cloud Security service is a fully cloud-delivered solution, built on Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access technology. With our service, organizations gain the ability to create and enforce a consistent security posture no matter where their users are working from." said Carey Frey, Chief Security Officer and Vice President, TELUS Security.
  • Source: Press Release
