TELUS launches cloud-delivered cybersecurity service
Jul. 15, 2021 11:21 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)TUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- TELUS (TU -1.5%) launched its Managed Cloud Security service to provide cybersecurity security for Canadian businesses.
- The company said TELUS Managed Cloud Security was built in collaboration with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks and offers a comprehensive way to secure data.
- “The TELUS Managed Cloud Security service is a fully cloud-delivered solution, built on Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access technology. With our service, organizations gain the ability to create and enforce a consistent security posture no matter where their users are working from." said Carey Frey, Chief Security Officer and Vice President, TELUS Security.
- Source: Press Release