Athene Holding to acquire Foundation Home Loans
Jul. 15, 2021 11:26 AM ETAthene Holding Ltd. (ATH)APO, ATHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Athene Holding (ATH -0.3%) inks an agreement to acquire Foundation Home Loans, a specialist UK mortgage lender from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- As of June 2021, FHL had a GBP3B portfolio of specialist buy-to-let and owner-occupied mortgages on its balance sheet.
- The closing of the deal is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including consent by the Financial Conduct Authority.
- The investment in FHL will be managed by the team at Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Athene's strategic asset management partner, and together Apollo and Athene expect that FHL will continue to be a leader in originating high-quality residential mortgage loans, providing Athene with attractive investment opportunities in high-quality yield assets.
- Jim Belardi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Athene, says, "This transaction continues our longstanding strategy of working with Apollo to identify and invest in attractive businesses which add direct origination asset sourcing capabilities to our alpha-generating investment portfolio. We believe our investment will help FHL achieve its full potential, while being a complementary addition to our expanding asset sourcing capabilities."