Sera Prognostics sheds over a fifth on public debut
Jul. 15, 2021 11:29 AM ETSera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA)SERABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sera Prognostics (SERA), a diagnostic company focused on women’s health opened below its IPO price on Thursday in its first trading session.
- The company had priced its offer of ~4.7M common shares at $16.00 apiece, anticipating ~$75M in gross proceeds. The underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~703.1K shares.
- At about 10:40 AM ET, the shares opened at $15.01, ~6.2% lower than the initial public offering price to quickly reach $12.25 by 10:50 AM ET to indicate a decline of ~23.4%.
- The shares then pared the losses to rise to $12.62 at 11:15 AM ET to stay only ~21.1% lower than the IPO price.
- SERA's first commercial product, the PreTRM test is a blood-based test to predict the risk of premature delivery.
- Despite a bullish view on the stock, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones cautions that the company’s full suite of testing products currently in a relatively early stage in development “won’t see approval until late 2022 or later.”